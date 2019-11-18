Some ferry routes resume after weekend storm

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – N.C. Department of Transportation resumed operations on four of its coastal ferry routes this morning.

During the weekend, NCDOT was forced to close all seven ferry routes due to strong winds and heavy rain from a powerful storm.

Four ferry routes – Ocracoke-Swan Quarter, Ocracoke-Cedar Island, Aurora-Bayview, and Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach – resumed operations this morning.

The Southport-Fort Fisher route resumed operations Sunday afternoon.

NCDOT’s Ferry Division is still assessing the Hatteras-Ocracoke Silver Lake and Currituck-Knotts Island ferry routes and could resume operations there later today.

The Outer Banks and some areas along North Carolina’s sounds could continue today to experience minor flooding from ocean overwash.

N.C. 12 is still closed after high winds, ocean overwash and wind-blown sand covering sections of the road between the Oregon Inlet and Rodanthe.

The last of the storm is forecast to exit coastal North Carolina later today.