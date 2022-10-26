RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A lucky person who stopped at a Wayne County convenience store has a winning lottery ticket worth $217,058.

The NC Education Lottery reports someone walked into the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro and bought a 20X The Cash Fast Play ticket that will pay out $217,058. The ticket was purchased just after 7 a.m. on Monday.

The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 360,000. Lottery officials said at the time of the purchase, the jackpot just reached $434,116. Because the winner bought a $5 ticket, they took home 50% of the jackpot.

The winner has 180 days to collect their prize at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh, officials said.