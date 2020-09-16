Sound River’s 35th annual oyster roast cancelled due to COVID-19

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The pandemic is forcing organizations to cancel their traditional events, including Sound Rivers’ 35th annual oyster roast.

The event is a major fundraiser for the organization, providing money for its Pamlico-Tar riverkeeper programs.

It also marks the beginning of oyster season, but leaders say they have to consider the coronavirus and how best to keep people safe.

“There’s usually an in person auction so we’re going to be pivoting that to be an online auction for 2020 so that will start November 9. It’s always been a fantastic way to gather our supporters and clean water community together,” says Corinne Everett Belch, the Dir. of Development.

Sound Rivers has other virtual opportunities for anyone who would like to get involved.

