Sound Rivers celebrates its 40th anniversary with a special documentary

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As a way to celebrate its 40th anniversary, Sound Rivers is releasing a documentary next week.

The film tells the story of the work Sound Rivers has done to fight for clean waters over the past 40 years.

Filmmaker Rain Bennett said this documentary tells the story of ordinary people doing extraordinary things. He hopes it inspires action by instilling empathy in the viewers.

He added, as a storyteller, he believes creating an emotional connection is the best way to leave a lasting impression, and he hopes this film will do that.

“We are moved emotionally, through narratives through stories, not by facts, and data and bullet points don’t work that way. Our minds don’t process information that way. We emotionally connect to a story and it makes a changing in us neurologically, this is what happens, scientifically proven, that makes us want to do something about it,” said Bennett.

The River Keepers of Sound Rivers are featured in the film, among others. One of which is Pamlico and Tar River Keeper, Jill Howell. She said the documentary showcases how a small group of people has been able to have an impact greater than themselves. She hopes it will inspire others to realize that their involvement does make a difference.

Both Howell and Bennett say they believe the film will resonate with people already interested in clean water initiatives, but that it will also get the attention of people new to the issue.

The premiere of the documentary is a virtual event on Nov. 30th at 7 pm. It’s a free event and will be followed by a panel question and answer. Sound Rivers asks that you RSVP to the event here.