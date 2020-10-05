Sound Rivers employees prepare for the Tour de Tar river journey

NORTH CAROLINA, (WNCT) – People with the environmental group Sound Rivers are getting ready for a long journey, kayaking down the Tar River.

It’s called the Tour de Tar — a 10 day, 165-mile trek along the Tar River from October 7-17.

The two people taking this trip want to bring attention to this waterway.

They want to highlight the beauty of our streams and rivers, shine a light on the threats they face, and get more people to support Sound Rivers’ water quality monitoring fund.

That fund began last month, aimed at preserving the long-term health of the Pamlico and Neuse river watersheds.

It will also support Sound Rivers’ efforts to look for pollution and test for harmful bacteria in swimming and recreational areas.

9OYS spoke with Jill Howell and Clay Barber about their preparations for their kayak journey.

Clay Barber is the Environmental Projects Coordinator.

He says, “I’m definitely excited especially being cooped up so much these days inside, you know masks and everything. To get outdoors and just have that freedom on the water I can’t wait for that so that’s going to be super nice.”

Jillian Howell, Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper Jill Howell adds, “We’re taking two single kayaks so space is pretty limited and also it depends really what the water levels like in a lot of places, as to how quickly or slowly we’re going to be moving.”

Howell and Barber are asking supporters to give to Sound Rivers in honor of this journey.

All Tour de Tar donations will go to the water quality monitoring fund.

Howell and Barber will post two live streams a day as well as photos and videos from their trip.

People can find them on the Sound Rivers facebook page here.

You can also follow along on the organization’s website here.