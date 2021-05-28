Sound Rivers launches annual swim guide program

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) -With warm weather and summertime around the corner, many folks in the area take to local waterways for boating, fishing and swimming. But no one wants to splash around in unsafe conditions. That’s why Sound Rivers let’s people know where it’s safe to recreate by sampling river basins weekly.

Samples collected by Sound Rivers volunteers are tested for E. Coli.This bacteria can cause an increased risk of gastrointestinal illness, and skin infections for both humans and their pets.

Each week popular water sites will be given a pass or fail based on the results that meet or exceed federal and state water quality standards.

The Sound Rivers team wants to give people using the water recreationally, confidence to enjoy the water. “I believe people have an inherent right to clean water wherever they go. Especially vulnerable populations or individuals who are immunocompromised it’s important to know this information,” explains Will Shingleton, the Tar-Pamlico Swim Guide Intern.

Results are released to the public on Friday afternoons throughout the summer, up until Labor Day. To sign up for text alerts, text “SWIM” to 33222 to have results delivered weekly. For results in Spanish, text “NADAR” to 33222.

Results will also be released at Swim Guide – Sound Rivers.

Swim Guide sampling sites located in the Tar-Pamlico River basin are at:

Rocky Mount — Tar River Reservoir and Battle Park; at River Road near Tarboro; at Greenville — Town Common, Wildwood Park, Port Terminal and Yankee Hall; at Washington — Mason’s Landing, Washington waterfront, Haven’s Garden Boat Ramp, Chocowinity Bay at Cypress Landing, Swan Point, Broad Creek at Pamlico Plantation, Blounts Bay and Blounts Creek at Cotton Patch Landing; at Bath — Bonner Point and the Quarterdeck; and Belhaven — Pungo River at Woodstock Point. Those located in the Neuse River basin are: near Kinston — Oak Bluff Road and Kinston Boating Access Area; on the Neuse near New Bern — Core Creek at Fort Barnwell, Cowpen Landing, Spring Garden Boat Ramp, Glenburnie, Bridgeton Park, upper Broad Creek at Blackbeard Sailing Club; and on the Trent River — Lawson Creek Park, East Street Boat Ramp at Pollocksville, River Bend Kayak Launch, Trent Woods and Brice’s Creek.