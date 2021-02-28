South Greenville Elementary remains virtual this week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — South Greenville Elementary is staying virtual this week due to staff members quarantining to keep with COVID-19 protocol.

Jennifer Johnson, Pitt County Schools Public Information Officer, released a statement saying the school will remain closed for face-to-face instruction. Students will move to virtual instruction through Friday, March 5th.

Additional quarantines affecting several departments are continuing to make it difficult to operate the school safely.

County leaders are monitoring the situation and say students should be able to return to face-to-face instruction stating on Tuesday, March 9th.