South Tar River Greenway extension completion delayed to Summer 2021

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Greenville leaders say you may have to wait a little longer if you are looking forward to enjoying the South Tar River Greenway extension this spring.

City leaders say recent rain, rising river levels, and even the snow we’ve gotten this winter are to blame.

This current phase of the greenway extension project covers eight-tenths of a mile stretching just west of Greene Street to Nash Street. Rains put a lot of water into the tar river, keeping crews from getting to their equipment to continue construction. City officials also have to go back to the drawing board to see how they can work around sewer lines to get the job done.

“We’re trying to provide people with connectivity for them to get to work, or things they want to do for pleasure without having to take your typical car. This will take our Greenway system and eventually connect it from where it ends near the Town Common to the VA over by the hospital,” said Brock Letchworth, City of Greenville.

This project’s current cost is roughly $3.5 Million. Leaders say redesigns and delays will add to the price tag, but they don’t know how much.

This project was supposed to be done by this March, but now officials believe the work will take until summer.