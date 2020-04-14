Southeast Plastics donates face shields, ‘intubation box’ to CarolinaEast

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Southeast Plastics in New Bern has donated several face shields and an ‘intubation box’ to CarolinaEast Medical Center for use on potential COVID-19 patients.

Southeast Plastics specializes in engraving and print receptive plastic sheets.

The intubation box is designed to act as a protective shield between the patient and medical staff, thereby hopefully minimizing the risk of disease transmission.

Similar devices have been used in hospitals across the world during endotracheal intubation on patients with COVID-19.

The clear plastic cube covers the patient’s head and has two holes through which the clinician passes his or her hands to perform the procedure.