Space heater causes fire that destroys Grifton home

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County Fire Marshal Jay Morris said a space heater was the cause of a fire that destroyed a home in Grifton on Monday.

The fire happened Monday morning around 9 a.m. on McCrae Street in Grifton. Morris confirmed to WNCT that a space heater that was too close to a bed was what led to the fire. The home was destroyed and three people who lived there were able to escape.

Morris also told WNCT’s Adrianna Hargrove a Pit Bull dog died in the fire.

Grifton, Winterville, Ayden and Gardnerville fire departments battled the fire. There were no injuries, Morris said.

