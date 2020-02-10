Speaker Tim Moore talks about the importance of NC ports

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) North Carolina’s House Speaker talked about the importance of the state’s ports.

Speaker Tim Moore visited Morehead City on Monday.

Moore said ports play a big role in growth from imports and exports.

The state budget is investing heavily in improving ports — including in Morehead City and Wilmington.

Past improvements include a new crane to increase heavy-lift capacity.

“The really the strong work that port management has had really reached out making sure for import and export. That folks know this a valuable option and one that’s really is a great business move,” said Moore.

One of the biggest products imported to North Carolina is rubber for the state’s tire industry.

The ports also see a lot of business from the lumber industry.