Speaker Tim Moore talks about the importance of NC ports

by: WNCT Staff

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) North Carolina’s House Speaker talked about the importance of the state’s ports.

Speaker Tim Moore visited Morehead City on Monday.

Moore said ports play a big role in growth from imports and exports.

The state budget is investing heavily in improving ports — including in Morehead City and Wilmington.

Past improvements include a new crane to increase heavy-lift capacity.

“The really the strong work that port management has had really reached out making sure for import and export. That folks know this a valuable option and one that’s really is a great business move,” said Moore.

One of the biggest products imported to North Carolina is rubber for the state’s tire industry.

The ports also see a lot of business from the lumber industry.

