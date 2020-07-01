Special agents charge Duplin County woman with insurance fraud

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced the arrest of 28-year-old Tanisha Shantell Herring of Teachey.

Herring was charged with insurance fraud.

She is accused of filing an insurance claim with Integon Indemnity Corp. for damage to her vehicle that had already been claimed.

The offense occurred between January 23 and January 27.

Special Agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division, along with Duplin County deputies, arrested Herring on June 23.

She was released on a $10,000 bond pending a July 17 appearance in Duplin County District Court.