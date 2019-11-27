Special Agents charge Martin County man with insurance fraud

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey today announced the arrest of Tyrene Sherman Griffin, 37, of Jamesville.

Griffin was charged with insurance fraud and attempting to obtain property by false pretense, both felonies.

Special Agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Griffin of filing a false auto theft police report and then filing a claim with Geico Indemnity Co.

According to the arrest warrant, Martin County deputies saw Griffin drive his vehicle.

The offenses occurred between September 29 and November 6.

Special Agents arrested Griffin on November 19. He was given a $10,000 secured bond.

Fraud is felt every time consumers pay their insurance premiums. Commissioner Causey estimates fraud costs North Carolinians between 15 and 20 cents on every dollar paid on insurance premiums.

“Insurance fraud affects our economy. Not only does it damage insurance companies, it cheats businesses and consumers too,” Commissioner Causey said. “This kind of white-collar crime is unacceptable. That’s why I’ve doubled the number of Special Agents to investigate insurance fraud. Cracking down on fraud will put more money in the pockets of businesses and consumers.”

To report suspected fraud, contact N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840. Callers may remain anonymous. Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov.