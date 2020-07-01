Breaking News
Special Agents charge New Bern man with insurance fraud in Morehead City wreck

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced the arrest of Hunter Jacob Priest, 28, of New Bern.

Priest was charged with insurance fraud, a felony.

Special Agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Priest of providing a false statement to Geico Insurance regarding his involvement in a wreck November 14, 2019, in Morehead City.

The offense occurred between November 22, 2019, and November 27, 2019.

Special Agents, along with Salisbury police, arrested Priest on June 22. His bond was set at $1,000 secured.

