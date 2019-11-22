Special Agents charge Newport man with insurance fraud regarding stolen pistol

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced the arrest of David Keith Phillips, 30, of Newport.

Phillips was charged with insurance fraud, a felony.

According to the arrest warrant, Phillips reported his Taurus .380 pistol stolen to the Carteret County Sheriff’s office prior to adding the pistol to his USAA Insurance valuable personal property policy on August 23.

He filed the claim on September 9, according to the warrant.

Special Agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division, along with Carteret County deputies, arrested Phillips on November 8. He was released on a $2,500 bond.

Fraud is felt every time consumers pay their insurance premiums.

Commissioner Causey estimates fraud costs North Carolinians between 15 and 20 cents on every dollar paid on insurance premiums.

“Insurance fraud affects our economy. Not only does it damage insurance companies, it cheats businesses and consumers too,” Commissioner Causey said. This kind of white-collar crime is unacceptable. That’s why I’ve doubled the number of Special Agents to investigate insurance fraud. Cracking down on fraud will put more money in the pockets of businesses and consumers.”

To report suspected fraud, contact N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840. Callers may remain anonymous. Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov.