Special Agents charge Winterville man with forgery, false pretense

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced the arrest of Corey Ross Spence, 47, of Winterville.

Spence was charged with forgery and obtaining property by false pretense, both felonies.

Officials said Spence is accused of obtaining $4,490.07 from Geico by depositing a check with an altered date in a Bank of America ATM in Greenville when an electronic check had previously been deposited to an account with Langley Federal Credit Union on May 3, 2017.

The offense occurred on August 27, 2019.

Special Agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division arrested Spence on January 26.

He was given an $8,000 bond.

Spence is due in court on April 29.