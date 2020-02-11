Special ceremony held for 12 service members in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A special ceremony was held for 12 service members by the Jacksonville-Onslow Chamber of Commerce’s Military Affairs Committee for 2019.

They honored the service member of the year.

Each month throughout the year chambers of commerce honor a service member aboard Camp Lejeune or the New River Air Station and the Coast Guard.

And ultimately, the service member of the year is picked.

Staff Sergeant Benjamin Wazny says it’s the phenomenal work they do with the community to get them to recognize and honor by the chambers of commerce.

“Work myself, work really hard in order to do all this kind of stuff really and I do everything I possibly can,” said Staff Sergeant Benjamin J. Wazny. Volunteer here in Jacksonville every now and again.”

They also volunteer with youth athletic teams and animal shelters.