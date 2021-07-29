Special forces soldier dies during dive training

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – A Soldier assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) died while training at the Special Forces Underwater Operations School in Key West, Fla., Tuesday, July 27.

Staff Sgt. Micah E. Walker, of Peyton, Colo., joined the Army in April 2017. Following initial entry training and Airborne School at Fort Benning, Ga., Staff Sgt. Walker completed the Special Forces Qualification Course in January 2021 as a Special Forces Medical Sergeant and was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) at Fort Carson, Colo., in March 2021.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and children, his parents, and his teammates,” said Col. Lucas VanAntwerp, commander, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne). “Micah was an exceptional Special Forces Operator, a loving husband, and father. We grieve with the family and stand ready to honor Micah’s service and his legacy.”

Staff Sgt. Walker’s military education includes the Basic Airborne Course, Basic Leader Course, Advanced Leader Course, Special Forces Qualification Course, and the Special Operations Combat Medic Course. His awards and decorations include the Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Special Forces Tab, and the Army Basic Parachutist Badge.

He is survived by his wife and three children.