NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — CarolinaEast Medical Center has a new group to pay tribute to nurses who have passed.

The Nurse Honor Guard will travel to funeral services for current or retired nurses and recognize them for their dedication to the profession. The group will wear a traditional white nurse uniform and lead a pledge and prayer.

Amanda Sawyer and Shawn Klabo are two nurses in the honor guard. Klabo said it’s an honor to be a part of it.

“It’s a nice tribute. And I think it means a lot when you’re in a service-oriented profession where you give so much of yourself to help others,” Klabo said. “It’s nice to have that recognition and honor and at the end of life.”

People can reach out to CarolinaEast’s public relations department if they’re interested in their services.