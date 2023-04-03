CHOCOWINTY, N.C. (WNCT) – After missing a couple of years due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Beaufort County Special Olympics were back in action on Monday.

Southside High School hosted The Special Olympics after the event wasn’t able to be held at Washington High School. The Special Olympics uses sports to bring together people with intellectual disabilities to have fun and interact with others. The event featured numerous sports as well like track and field and mini javelin.

In the above video, Southside High School Principal Justin Holt and Special Olympics Coordinator Kathy Newman speak on the community coming together to support the athletes, the effort to bring it all together and much more.