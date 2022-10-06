CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Spectrum on Thursday announced it has been awarded a North Carolina Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) Program grant of more than $1.3 million to bring gigabit high-speed internet access to nearly 330 homes and small businesses in Pamlico County.

Combined with the state grant of more than $1.3 million and a contribution from the County of $250,000, total project investment, including $330,000 from Spectrum, is more than $1.9 million.

The GREAT grant is one of twenty already awarded to Spectrum to expand fiber-optic broadband infrastructure to areas of the state that currently lack access to high-speed connections. The company is awaiting review of 41 additional GREAT proposals that, if awarded, would bring broadband to an additional 57,000 homes and small businesses in 41 counties across North Carolina, which has the second-largest rural population of any state.

A similar grant was recently awarded for Jones County.

“I understand first-hand the need for expedited broadband access in Pamlico County where many small businesses and students, among many others, rely on high-speed internet to succeed,” said state Sen. Norman Sanderson. “Spectrum’s expanded service through the GREAT grant program is another step toward 100% connectivity in rural communities.”