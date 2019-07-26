‘Spills Happen Business Mixer’ to be held in Beaufort to protest offshore drilling

Several environmental organizations will host a business networking and social event at a wine bar in Beaufort on Monday to oppose offshore drilling.

The “Spills Happen Business Mixer” will start at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, at the Cru Wine Bar, located at 120 Turner Street.



Event organizers include the Surfrider Foundation, Crystal Coast Waterkeeper, Sierra Club and Citizens Protecting the Atlantic Coast.



Organizers say the mixer will feature these speakers: Rett Newton, Mayor of Beaufort, and Tom Kies, President of Carteret County Chamber of Commerce.



According to a Surfrider Foundation press release, the purpose of the mixer is to allow business leaders and community members to stand united in opposition to oil and gas development off North Carolina’s coast, which the Foundation says threatens state infrastructure, wildlife, and citizens’ health.



Organizers say “Spills Happen” coasters and stickers will be available for businesses in attendance.