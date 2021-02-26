Spirit AeroSystems give Kinston Non-Profit major donation

Kinston, N.C. (WNCT) A Lenoir County group is getting help in efforts to fight hunger after a decline in donations.

Spirit AeroSystems is serving up $20,000 to Mary’s Kitchen in Kinston. The money comes from Spirit’s “Good Neighbor Fund.” Mary’s Kitchen was founded in 1984 to feed the hungry in the Kinston area. Volunteers serve an average of 125 people a day, seven days a week.

“It’s a blessing this month because our contributions are way down for January and February and yesterday we completed a project for a new roof on our building. This donation is going to be a huge help for us,” said Jim Godfrey, Mary’s Kitchen.

Leaders with the non-profit say even though monetary donations have been low the Kinston community has stepped up to donate food which has helped.

“To be able to know there is someone like Mary’s Kitchen to be able to donate $20,000 to, that’s what the Good Neighbors Fund is all about,” said Joshua Herring, Spirit AeroSystems.