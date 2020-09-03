Spring Hope man arrested on several child pornography charges

(WNCT) A Spring Hope man has been arrested on several child pornography charges, deputies said.

On Wednesday, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kenneth Dean Phelps, 55, of Spring Hope, on various child pornography charges.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) received a cyber tip regarding obscene child material in reference to the suspect.

A joint investigation was conducted, including a search warrant and several files related to obscene material were located on his computers, along with a chat conversation involving the solicitation of a minor.

Phelps was charged with 12 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of solicitation of a minor by computer.

He was arrested and sent to the Nash County Detention Center under a $30,000 bond.

Phelps has posted bond and been released.