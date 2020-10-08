Spring registration at PCC begins for new students Oct. 12

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Spring registration is underway at Pitt Community College for currently-enrolled students and will soon begin for new students.

On Thursday, PCC Registrar Angela Cline said students taking courses this fall began signing up for the 2021 Spring Semester on October 5.

Cline said registration for new, first-time freshmen will open Monday at 8 a.m.

Though new students are strongly encouraged to attend a New Student Orientation session prior to registering online with their academic advisors, she said it is not required.

All students who register between October 5 and November 30 must pay for their courses by December 3 at 5 p.m. to prevent their schedules from being deleted.

Students can pay online through their myPittCC accounts, adding that an installment plan through Nelnet Business Solutions may be a payment option for some to explore.

Students who have applied for financial aid for the 2021 Spring Semester must have a finalized award in place by the December 3 payment deadline in order to secure their schedules, Cline said.

Those who do not must pay out-of-pocket and wait for reimbursement through financial aid if it is approved.

Due to ongoing health safety concerns associated with the coronavirus pandemic, most of PCC’s spring classes will be taught virtually, which includes internet, hybrid and synchronous online instruction.

College officials say virtual synchronous classes offer more structure than other online courses and operate very much like the traditional, in-person classes they replace.

“It’s a virtual classroom,” says Tom Gould, PCC Vice President of Academic Affairs and Student Development. “Synchronous classes meet at a particular time on particular days, and students have to attend class, just as they would if they were taking it in person.”

PCC has taken measures to enhance safety, including facial mask requirements, hand sanitizing stations, social distancing, frequent cleaning of ‘high-touch’ surfaces, and thorough sanitization by nighttime cleaning crews.

Spring classes at PCC begin January 7.

Additional registration information is available by calling the PCC Student Coronavirus Hotline at (252) 493-7245.