KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Many heads were shaved for a cause Wednesday during the St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s event at East Coast Wings and Grill.

September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness month. The event draws attention to St. Baldrick’s mission to help kids who are battling cancer.

David Ricke, the chief organizer of the event, said they’ve raised around $7,000 so far.

“We’ve been touched by several children that I’ve known personally that have been affected by childhood cancers. And by raising the money here locally, and channeling it into a national organization, we can put out the grants and stuff that will (help) do the research to actually find a cure to these cancers, so these kids will have a longer, healthier life,” said Ricke.

Rob Long, who volunteered to get his head shaved, said he was a little nervous beforehand. But he said the impact of the event made the shave worth it.

“I’d like to thank everyone that I work with at Bluewater Real Estate because they did 90% of the donations that came to this today. And we raised over $2,600,” said Long.

The hairstylists working the event appreciated the cause as well.

“I’m doing it in memory of my cousin that died in 1998 of leukemia. Her name was Ann Lee,” said Dawn Johnson, a hairstylist at the event.

“In honor of team Colby,” said Loretta Morgan, another hairstylist.

This was the first St. Baldrick’s event held locally since the pandemic started. Organizers are hoping to build it back up to pre-pandemic levels.