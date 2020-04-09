Staff members at Rose Hill Medical Center test positive for COVID-19

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Duplin County Health Department was notified on April 8th that multiple staff at Rose Hill Medical Center have tested positive for COVID-19.

Currently, the health department is in the process of gathering all necessary information and no further details will be released at this time.

All individuals who have tested positive, and their close contacts, are following CDC guidelines and are in isolation at home.

Rose Hill Medical Center is closed until affected persons have met clinical criteria to be released from isolation.

All patients seen at the clinic from March 23 through April 3 are being contacted directly by Rose Hill Medical Center and follow-up surveillance will be conducted by Duplin County Health Department.

If you are a patient of Rose Hill Medical Center and need prescriptions refilled, please contact your pharmacy as usual. Providers are working from home and will refill your medications.

If you are an established patient of Rose Hill Medical Center and have an appointment upcoming in the next two weeks, staff will be contacting you about your options.

If you are an established patient of Rose Hill Medical Center and feel you need to be seen by a provider, call the office at 910-289-3027 and staff will discuss your options.

If you cannot reach staff and you feel you need to be seen, call the Mt. Olive Family Medicine Center at 919-652-4954, or Flack River Family Practice at 910-259-5721 to discuss your options.