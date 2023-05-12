GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Letter carriers across Eastern North Carolina and the rest of the state will be out picking up food donations on Saturday for the annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive.

People are asked to donate non-perishable items and leave them out by their mailboxes before the normal time their letter carrier comes by.

The food will be given to non-profits. The most requested items include cereal, pasta, canned fruits and vegetables, peanut butter and soup.

You can always drop off donations at the post office and, if you miss Saturday’s pickup, you can leave items on Monday.