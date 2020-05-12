Stanley White Rec Center receives almost $8 million in grants

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A staple in New Bern could open its doors once again soon, more than a year and half after it was damaged by Hurricane Florence.

The Stanley White Recreation Center took on around three feet of floodwater and sustained millions of dollars in damage.

“With the damage this building received, you’re going to have to kind of start from the bottom,” said Jameesha Harris, Alderwoman for Ward 2.

The city is now able to start the re-build process with $5.8 million in FEMA grants, along with almost $2 million more from the state.

“To know that we have this money to build back bigger and better like the community wants, it’s a blessing,” said Harris.

City Manager, Mark Stephens is thankful for the cash in a statement reading, “this money will help us not just rebuild a rec center, but rebuild a community after a devastating loss.”

Alderwoman Harris hopes the new and improved rec center will serve as an educational tool.

“I want more people to understand the history behind this building, the fight behind this building,” said Harris. “Having these services is just going to bring the community back.”

Harris said leaders want to hear people’s opinions on the services they want to see in their rec center.

She hopes they can bring back old favorites like senior exercise classes, while adding other innovative ideas.

More than $50.7 million has been approved to the City of New Bern to reimburse Hurricane Florence-related expenses.