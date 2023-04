CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WNCT) — One week in May will be focused on Star Wars themed events at Marine Corps Base, Cherry Point.

May 1st through the 5th will bring Star Wars straight to North Carolina. Many events such as Yoda goodest boy/girl pet costume contest, Par Wars (golf), mindful coloring, and much more will happen throughout the week. The festivities come to an end with May the Fourth Be With You event and Cinco De Mayo.

For more information on locations and times, check out their website.