State Auditor conducts investigation after allegation regarding Greene County’s altering of documents, misuse of credit cards

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) The Office of the State Auditor conducted an investigation in response to a Hotline allegation regarding Greene County’s potential altering of documents, excessive audit fees, and misuse of credit cards.

According to an investigation, the County Manager instructed a department head to ask a vendor to alter an invoice date in an attempt to avoid a repeat audit finding from the independent external auditor.

Greene County failed to properly maintain its accounting records and prepare its financial statements timely, officials said.

Officials said the County received delayed audit reports that did not meet North Carolina General Statutes and Department of State Treasurer, Local Government Commission (LGC) requirements. These delays occurred because the County did not possess adequate financial expertise on staff. The County paid more than $191,000 in consultant expenses and additional audit fees since 2015.

County employees spent $95,660 on credit card transactions without adequate supporting documentation or proper review and approval, officials said.

Officials said County employees used the credit card to purchase items totaling $75,629 that should have been made using a purchase order. The County failed to implement adequate policies and procedures to ensure the reasonableness and necessity of these purchases.

The County’s response claimed the County Manager made “a momentary lapse in ethical

judgment” and further classified it as “an isolated incidence [sic]” and that “the County Manager recognized his mistake and took corrective action.”

The County does not specify whether the County Commissioners will consider any disciplinary action against the County Manager.