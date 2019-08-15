State awards $16.6 million to build affordable housing in Goldsboro, Fayetteville

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT)

A state agency was awarded a total of $16.6 million on Thursday to build affordable housing developments in Goldsboro and Fayetteville for people impacted by Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) said on Thursday it has signed an agreement with the state Housing Finance Agency, which will provide $16.6 million total to build two projects – the 48-unit Wayne Adair Gardens elderly housing project in Goldsboro, and the 80-unit McArthur Park II family housing project in Fayetteville.



The NCORR was established by Governor Cooper in late 2018, to manage the state’s U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funding for home repairs, reimbursement for work completed and other housing-related issues due to damage from Hurricane Matthew.