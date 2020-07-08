Breaking News
State Board of Education to hold monthly meeting Wednesday and Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina Board of Education is meeting Wednesday and Thursday morning.

One of the agenda items to be discussed is strategic plans for the upcoming school years.

The board is going to review objectives ser by a committee of members earlier this year.

The goal is to make the state’s schools work more efficiently and help more students.

Members will also discuss other agenda items, including a coronavirus update and a report from the state superintendent.

Wednesday’s session is set to start at 9 am and then 10 am on Thursday.

