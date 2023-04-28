MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. – That’s quite the catch!

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified a new state record Bigscale Pomfret (Taractichthys longipinnis), which is also a potential world record. Jeremiah Elliott of Greenville caught the 26-pound, 11.4-ounce fish 50 miles due east of Morehead City on Apr. 21.

There is no previous state record for this species, but Elliott’s fish beats the current International Game Fish Association World Record listed at 20 pounds, 10 ounces caught in Florida in 2004. Elliott plans to apply for a new IGFA World Record.

Elliott was accompanied by his friends Chandler, Trevor and Zac at the time of the catch. He landed the fish using squid, and an 80-pound test on an Alutecnos Albacore 80 reel pared with a RJ Boyle Swordfish rod.

Elliot’s fish measured 35.5 inches fork length (from the tip of the nose to the fork in the tail) and had a 30.75-inch girth.

For more information on state record fish, go to the division’s State Saltwater Records webpage or contact the North Carolina Saltwater Fishing Tournament staff at saltwater.citations@ncdenr.gov.