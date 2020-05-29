State courts to reopen June 1

(WNCT) In conjunction with the judges and Clerks of Court of Carteret, Craven, and Pamlico Counties, District Attorney Scott Thomas provided a statement regarding the reopening of courts on June 1.

The State courts of Judicial District 3B (Carteret, Craven, and Pamlico Counties) will resume full sessions of court on June 1.

This includes all Superior Court sessions (criminal, probation, and civil cases) and all District Court sessions (criminal, juvenile, probation, civil, domestic, DSS, and child support cases).

The courts have been operating on a reduced schedule since COVID-19 orders were entered by Chief Justice Beasley of the North Carolina Supreme Court.

The Chief Justice has now ordered the resumption of court under safety guidelines to protect public health.

Those guidelines will be explained upon entry into the courthouse.

Individuals who are represented by an attorney and have a pending court date should contact their attorney to get the date and time they need to appear in court, as they are assigned a specific time according to procedures established by the presiding judges and the Office of the District Attorney.

Unrepresented parties should appear in court at 9:00 a.m. on their scheduled court date.

If someone is unsure of his or her court date, it can be found at www.nccourts.gov (by clicking on “Going to Court”, and then “Find My Court Date”), or can be obtained by calling the County Clerk of Court office.

At the courthouse, the Sheriff’s deputies will provide guidance regarding courtroom seating and schedules.

Victims in criminal cases will be contacted by the District Attorney when they are needed in court.

If any victim contact information has changed, or if any victim has any question or concern about a case, he or she should call the local county office of the District Attorney, and speak with the legal assistant assigned to the case.

Although all State courts resume on June 1 the specific information herein is applicable to Carteret, Craven, and Pamlico counties.