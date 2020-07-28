State, federal disaster dollars reimburse Hyde County for Hurricane Dorian costs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The State of North Carolina and FEMA have approved more than $3.7 million to reimburse Hyde County for Hurricane Dorian-related costs.

Funds for this project cover removing more than 119,000 cubic yards of hurricane-related debris including vegetation, construction materials and white goods from roads and public property.

More than $35.1 million has been approved for Hurricane Dorian-related expenses across North Carolina.

FEMA’s total share for this project is more than $2.8 million and the state’s share is more than $934,000.