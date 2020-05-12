State Fire Marshal Causey to honor firefighters who saved man’s life during visit to Lenoir, Wayne counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey will honor firefighters who helped save a life in LaGrange in late December on Wednesday.

Commissioner Causey, who is also the State Fire Marshal, will also help deliver smoke alarms to fire departments in Lenoir and Wayne counties as they prepare for Smoke Alarm Saturday, an effort to increase smoke alarms in North Carolina homes, which kicks off on June 6.

On December 27, 2019, firefighters from the North Lenoir and LaGrange fire departments responded to a mobile home fire at Pecan Grove Mobile Home Park in LaGrange.

The firefighters found an unconscious man during a search of the mobile home.

They administered care until Lenoir County Emergency Medical Services arrived and took him to the hospital.

The four firefighters to be honored with SAVE Awards are North Lenoir Deputy Chief Tyler Moore (who is a fire and rescue training specialist in the Office of State Fire Marshal), Capt. Brandon Ward, firefighter Graham Stroud, and LaGrange firefighter Jared Barwick.

SAVE Awards honor those who go above and beyond the call of duty with their actions.

State Fire Marshal Causey will also help deliver smoke alarms to three other fire stations as fire departments prepare for the June 6 kickoff of Smoke Alarm Saturday, now in its third year.

This year, the Office of State Fire Marshal will have a virtual kickoff, using social media.

Participating fire departments may choose to share links to the OSFM Facebook page.

They will have until December 31 to install smoke alarms in their communities.