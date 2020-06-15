State Fire Marshal to award firefighter for saving 2 girls from rip current

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey, who also serves as the state fire marshal, will be in Dare County Tuesday to visit fire departments, give grant checks to departments in need.

Causey will also award a firefighter for his off-duty heroic actions that saved two girls from a rip current.

Commissioner Causey will also deliver a grant check to a Washington County volunteer fire department in need of funds.

Causey has partnered with the state’s largest health insurance company, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, to obtain grants to help struggling volunteer fire departments respond to their jurisdiction’s needs.

He has been delivering grants to departments across the state.

The money given to the fire departments comes from a $500,000 BCBS grant to assist rural fire departments in North Carolina.