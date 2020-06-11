State Fire Marshal to deliver grant checks to volunteer fire departments in need in Edgecombe, Pitt, Greene counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey will be in Edgecombe, Pitt, and Greene counties Thursday to distribute grant checks to volunteer fire departments.

Commissioner Causey, who is also the State Fire Marshal, is concerned about the financial well-being of the state’s volunteer fire departments.

He has partnered with the state’s largest health insurance company, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, to obtain grants to help ensure the departments can respond to their jurisdiction’s needs.

The money given to the fire departments comes from a $500,000 BCBS grant to assist rural fire departments in North Carolina.