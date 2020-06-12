State Fire Marshal to deliver grant checks to volunteer fire departments in several counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey has partnered with the state’s largest health insurance company, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, to obtain grants to help struggling volunteer fire departments respond to their jurisdiction’s needs.

The Commissioner, who also serves as the State Fire Marshal, has been concerned about the financial well-being of volunteer fire departments since taking office in 2017.

He will be in Warren, Northampton, Bertie, Hertford, Gates and Pasquotank counties Monday to distribute grant checks to departments deemed most in need.

The money given to the fire departments comes from a $500,000 BCBS grant to assist rural fire departments in North Carolina.