State funds $600,000 grant for Hyde County housing assistance after Hurricane Dorian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Hyde County Commissioners voted to accept a $600,000 state-funded grant this week to allow for more aid for Hurricane Dorian survivors.

This is the first installment of state assistance for Hyde County.

“Hurricane Dorian caused significant destruction on Ocracoke Island, and these state funds will help those left without a home,” said Governor Cooper. “We remain committed to rebuilding stronger and smarter and supporting those left in Hurricane Dorian’s aftermath with this important step.”

The grant will provide rental assistance and travel trailers to meet temporary housing needs, as well as professional project management assistance to the county to aid in rebuilding and recovery after Hurricane Dorian.

“We are grateful for this state assistance as our community tries to rebuild after the storm,” said Kris Noble, Hyde County Manager. “We still have many displaced residents, and these funds for temporary housing and increased capacity in county government are critical to our recovery.”

Earlier this week, Governor signed HB 200 into law, which includes other recovery funds for Hyde County, including $1.7 million for repairs to the Ocracoke School.

Additionally, $1.8 million will go to the Office of State Budget and Management to provide a directed grant to Hyde County for construction of a pump station and related watershed restoration infrastructure for the Lake Mattamuskeet watershed.