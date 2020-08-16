State health officials report 1,200+ new COVID-19 cases, 91 fewer hospitalizations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services officials reported more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths.

A total of 1,246 cases were reported Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 144,952 laboratory-confirmed cases. Officials say 2,347 people have died from the virus. It’s the fourth time in seven days there have been fewer than 1,300 new cases. In the 20 days before that streak started, there were 1,300 or more cases on 19 of those days.

The additional deaths are down significantly from Saturday’s count of 30, tying the smallest single-day total since July 5.

The state is also reporting 934 hospitalizations, down 91 from Saturday’s count of 1,025. For the first time since July 8, there are fewer than 1,000 people reported in hospitals.

The percent of positive cases was up to seven percent — DHHS revised yesterday’s measurement down to six percent, making yesterday the seventh straight day it was at six percent.