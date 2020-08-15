State health officials report more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases; hospitalizations at lowest level since July 8

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of new COVID-19 cases in North Carolina took a relatively big jump with 1,536 more reported Saturday.

Saturday’s reported case count is second-biggest number of the week, second to the 1,763 reported on Thursday.

State health officials also reported 30 more deaths, with that total reaching 2,343. It’s the seventh time in 11 days that at least 30 deaths were reported, and the state has added 374 to the total in the past 13 days.

The percent positive was up to seven percent on Saturday after six straight days at six percent. One good thing — it’s been at eight percent or less every day for exactly a month. The percent positive was last as high as nine percent on July 15.

The 1,032 people hospitalized are the fewest since July 8 — the last time there were fewer than 1,000 in hospitals. It marks a decrease of 11 from the revised number of 1,043 from yesterday. That’s continuing a positive trend — showing a day-over-day decline seven times in the last 10 days.