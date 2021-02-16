State helping five Martin County residents with home renovations

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The State Housing Finance Agency is helping five Martin County and low-income homeowners renovate their homes.

Martin County got a $190,000 housing rehabilitation grant. The money will be used to help fix up the homes of five low-income families. Each home will get $38,000 for the renovations.

“It’s all the way around good as far as helping to create some goodwill for the county and also in terms of helping to wipe out what might be some blighted areas as well,” said Martin County Manager James Bennett.

Homeowners will have to meet certain criteria to receive the grants. Awards will go out in the next three months.