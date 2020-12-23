State investigating release of a million gallons of hog waste from lagoon failure in Jones County

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources said Wednesday it is investigating the structural failure of a hog lagoon in Jones County.

The incident happened at DC Mills Farm in Trenton and resulted in the release of approximately 1 million gallons of untreated hog and other animal waste.

DWR officials said they will take enforcement action to hold the appropriate parties accountable based on the results of that investigation. Officials were notified of the incident on Monday.

Officials said all the animal waste reached Tuckahoe Creek, approximately 300 feet from the lagoon. Tuckahoe Creek flows into the Trent River, approximately 2.5 miles downstream.

DWR staff said they conducted an on-site inspection and collected water samples for testing and analysis at a state-certified laboratory and continue to monitor the nearby waters for environmental impacts.