State lawmaker shares his experience during violent Uptown protests

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Many of the physical scars from Sunday’s protest and disturbance in Uptown Greenville are fading.

State Senator Don Davis says we should not forget what led to people marching in Uptown — and having their message twisted by a few who caused violence.

People marched to bring awareness to death of an innocent black man, one of many African Americans killed at the hands of police officers.

The video of George Floyd’s death is difficult to watch.

State Senator Don Davis says those images led to a difficult conversation with his sons.

“So let’s say you’re on the bicycle, and the police stopped you and you were there by yourself,” said Davis. “What would you do? And my son looked at me and said I would just run home and try to get to you.”

That talk, and the pain many are feeling brought Davis to Uptown Greenville on Sunday night.

“I saw out there white, black, brown, younger, older. There are just so many emotions out of us, and it may be because some feel they’re at a boiling point,” said Davis.

His goal?

Promoting peace.

“We can’t paint everyone with a broad brush, and we have to constantly mend these relationships and images,” said Davis.

He saw raw emotion and anger, but he also witnessed a real dialogue between protestors and police.

He says conversations and sincere action are the only way to move forward.

“I stood out there talking with officers about what happened in Minneapolis,” said Davis. We have to do everything in our power to review and understand that situation to make sure first and foremost that never happens again. That should never happen again, and definitely not happen in our community.”

Davis says a more diverse police force, with officers reflecting they community they’re serving, is important.

He believes everyone in the East should be part of the conversation about making life better for all.