State leaders discuss Gov. Cooper’s initiative ‘Hometown Strong’

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Hometown Strong is all about partnership.

State and local government officials in Martin County discussed their concerns and issues and how the state can help them with growth.

Issues the state of North Carolina is taking into consideration with Governor Roy Cooper’s Hometown Strong initiative.

Where state representatives listen to the concerns of local leaders.

Officials from Martin County, Williamston and smaller towns like Parmele, Bear Grass, and Oak City shared their needs with the state.

Many local leaders need funding for improvement projects.

State officials made a list of each leader’s issues and suggestions with the goal to help where they can.

Local citizens also attended the meeting to give their feedback.

State representatives toured several facilities in the county, but county manager David Bone says this is just the beginning.