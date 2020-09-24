State leaders urge families to use child safety seats properly

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) North Carolina is observing Child Passenger Safety Week. State leaders want to make sure families are driving safely with their kids.

According to Safe Kids North Carolina motor vehicle crashes are the number one cause of death among children ages 1 to 19.

In 2017, around 40% of the children who died in vehicle crashes were younger than 12 years old weren’t properly protected. That’s why Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey is joining the Governor’s Highway Safety Program.

The goal is to educate drivers on the importance of properly installed child safety seats. It’s the single most effective traffic safety device for saving lives and preventing injury in car crashes.

Causey tells 9 On Your Side the main reasons insurance rates go up here in our state are due to distracted driving, speeding, impaired driving, and fewer people wearing seat belts.

“Buckle up every seat every time. It is very important when you’re buckling up those passengers to make sure those children are in a child safety seat, properly fitted,” said Mike Causey, North Carolina Insurance Commissioner.

Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey and NCGHSP Director Mark Ezzell offer the following safety tips for car seat safety:

Choose a car seat that fits your child and your vehicle.

Install the seat rear-facing as long as possible, often until after age 2 and 30 pounds.

Once installed, the seat should not move at the belt path more than 1 inch from side to side or back to front.

When buckling your child, keep the chest clip at armpit level; the harness straps should be tight enough that you cannot pinch the webbing together vertically.

Use the car seat until your child reaches the top height or weight allowed by the manufacturer.

“My hope is that we can save more lives and keep children safe. It does no good if they are just loose in the back seat they have to be properly secured and the seat has to be the right size for the child,” said Causey.

Across North Carolina, there are hundreds of child seat checking stations located at fire stations that can help make sure those are properly installed in your car. Click HERE for those locations.

North Carolina law requires that all occupants younger than age 16 be restrained in age and size-appropriate restraint, and those under 8 must be in a seat appropriate to their child’s weight.

Child safety seats do have an expiration date.