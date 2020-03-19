State of Emergency issued for Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) A State of Emergency has been issued for the Town of Atlantic Beach effective Thursday.

Town Manager David Walker said, “The Town of Atlantic Beach is partnering with the appropriate federal, state, county, and local officials to reduce the possible community spread of COVID-19. In alignment with Carteret County, the Town of Atlantic Beach discourages travel to the coast at this time.”

Atlantic Beach officials encourage citizens and businesses to voluntarily follow the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS).