Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts
1  of  11
Closings
Bankruptcy Meetings - New Bern Beaufort County Schools Christ Covenant School Greenville Montessori School Hertford County District Court Hobgood Charter School Jones County Public Schools Mt. Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Northampton County District Court Pitt County Schools Washington Montessori Public Charter School

State of Emergency issued for Atlantic Beach

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: courtesy MGN)

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) A State of Emergency has been issued for the Town of Atlantic Beach effective Thursday.

Town Manager David Walker said, “The Town of Atlantic Beach is partnering with the appropriate federal, state, county, and local officials to reduce the possible community spread of COVID-19. In alignment with Carteret County, the Town of Atlantic Beach discourages travel to the coast at this time.”

Atlantic Beach officials encourage citizens and businesses to voluntarily follow the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV