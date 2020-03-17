Live Now
State of Emergency issued for Currituck County, visitor access to be restricted starting Saturday

(WNCT) A State of Emergency has been issued for Currituck County.

Albermarle Regional Health Services recommended that due to possible impacts of COVID-19, Currituck County should declare a State of Emergency in response to the danger imposed by the disease.

Mass gatherings, 50 people or more, in Currituck County are prohibited.

A mass gathering does not include normal operations at medical facilities, grocery stores, shopping centers, office environments, restaurants or other retail establishments.

Visitor access to the Currituck Outer Banks is restricted starting March 21 at 9 a.m.

Permanent resident, non-resident property owners and non-resident employees of Currituck County businesses my enter the Currituck Outer Banks.

The State of Emergency is effective Tuesday at 5 a.m. and will remain until further notice.

